Search in Pics: Google future London office, teaBOT & interesting ceiling
Barry Schwartz on July 21, 2017 at 9:36 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Relaxing spot at Google’s Belgium office:
Source: Instagram
a TeaBot at Google’s Chicago office:
Source: Twitter
Future Google London office location:
Source: Instagram
Google India ceiling:
Source: Twitter
