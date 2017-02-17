Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
Search in Pics: Google indoor clouds, Bing heart balloon & stroopwafels
Barry Schwartz on February 17, 2017 at 9:38 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Indoor clouds at Google’s office:
Source: Instagram
Google sleeping cots:
Source: Instagram
Bing Valentine’s Day balloon:
Source: Twitter
Google stroopwafels sign:
Source: Instagram
Google Valentine’s Day decorations:
Source: Instagram
