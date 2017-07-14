Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google indoor race track, dog at work & yummy cake
Barry Schwartz on July 14, 2017 at 9:05 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Dog working at Google:
Source: Instagram
Google cake:
Source: Instagram
Google’s indoor race track:
Source: Instagram
A Google search conference in India:
Source: Twitter
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.