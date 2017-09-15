Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google massive leather chair, inside the Google subway car & babywear
Barry Schwartz on September 15, 2017 at 7:14 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Inside the Google subway car on the Chicago rooftop:
Source: Instagram
Massive Google leather chair and ottoman:
Source: Instagram
Google babywear:
Source: Instagram
Google bus branded for take your parents to work day:
Source: Twitter
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.