Search in Pics: Google microphones, outdoor yoga & Google Play Android statue
Barry Schwartz on September 8, 2017 at 9:42 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google microphones:
Source: Instagram
Google yoga outdoors in water:
Source: Instagram
Google nerf gun fight:
Source: Instagram
Google theatre:
Source: Instagram
New Google Play Android statue:
Source: Twitter
We're listening.
