Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Google Chicago has a subway car on their rooftop:



Source: Twitter

Google movie theatre signage:



Source: Twitter

Google wacky office room:



Source: Instagram

Google Dublin water front view:



Source: Instagram