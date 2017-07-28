Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google movie theatre sign, rooftop subway car & wacky office room
Barry Schwartz on July 28, 2017 at 8:58 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google Chicago has a subway car on their rooftop:
Source: Twitter
Google movie theatre signage:
Source: Twitter
Google wacky office room:
Source: Instagram
Google Dublin water front view:
Source: Instagram
