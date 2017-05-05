Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google net, indoor clothesline & light fixture
Barry Schwartz on May 5, 2017 at 10:23 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google indoor clothesline:
Source: Instagram
Trapped in the Google net:
Source: Instagram
Google light fixture:
Source: Instagram
Google yoga poster:
Source: Instagram
