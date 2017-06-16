Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google scary room, a lion chair swing & Bing hot air balloon
Barry Schwartz on June 16, 2017 at 9:28 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google’s scary room:
Source: Instagram
Bing hot air balloon:
Source: Twitter
Google lion swing chair:
Source: Instagram
Google mirror light fixture:
Source: Instagram
We're listening.
