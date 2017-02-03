Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
Search in Pics: Google & Sergey Brin protests, an Asian conical hat room & Google Somalia store
Barry Schwartz on February 3, 2017 at 9:32 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google’s Sergey Brin protesting at San Francisco airport:
Source: Twitter
Googlers protest at the GooglePlex:
Source: Twitter
Google Somalia fake store:
Source: Instagram
Google Asian Conical Hat Google Meeting Room:
Source: Instagram
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.