In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Google’s Sergey Brin protesting at San Francisco airport:



Source: Twitter

Googlers protest at the GooglePlex:



Source: Twitter

Google Somalia fake store:



Source: Instagram

Google Asian Conical Hat Google Meeting Room:



Source: Instagram