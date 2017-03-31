Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google silence box, a noodle cafe & rusty Googlebot
Barry Schwartz on March 31, 2017 at 9:29 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google silence phone box:
Source: Instagram
A rusty GoogleBot printed in 3D:
Source: Twitter
Google Nooooooodle cafe:
Source: Instagram
Google 10 year work anniversary certificate:
Source: Google+
