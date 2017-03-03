Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google sleep capsules, YouTube control room & golden Android figurine
Barry Schwartz on March 3, 2017 at 9:40 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
YouTube control room at the Google Moscow office:
Source: Instagram
Google Japan sleep capsules:
Source: Twitter
Google cake hat:
Source: Instagram
Gold Android figurine:
Source: Instagram
