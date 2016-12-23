Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
Search in Pics: Google sock office, Google tea & Larry Page with Donald Trump
Barry Schwartz on December 23, 2016 at 9:08 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google Gnomes:
Source: Instagram
Google office with socks on the wall:
Source: Instagram
Google bar:
Source: Instagram
Google tea:
Source: Instagram
Larry Page with Donald Trump:
We're listening.
