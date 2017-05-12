Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google tower viewer, metro train hallway & ceiling of balls
Barry Schwartz on May 12, 2017 at 9:37 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google tower viewer:
Source: Instagram
YouTube balloon bike:
Source: Instagram
Google metro train hallway:
Source: Instagram
Google ceiling of balls:
Source: Instagram
Google sign water reflection:
Source: Instagram
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.