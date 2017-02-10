Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
Search in Pics: Google vintage office, embedded wall offices & hamburger bean bag
Barry Schwartz on February 10, 2017 at 9:06 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google hamburger beanbag chair:
Source: Instagram
Google roosters:
Source: Instagram
Vintage Google office:
Source: Instagram
Offices cubicles embedded in Google walls:
Source: Instagram
Google India family shop:
Source: Instagram
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.