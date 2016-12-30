Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
Search in Pics: Google wine gift, holiday staircase & Google paradise store
Barry Schwartz on December 30, 2016 at 9:09 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google Paradise store:
Source: Instagram
Google holiday staircase:
Source: Instagram
Google wine gift:
Source: Instagram
Google Santa:
Source: Instagram
