Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Green GoogleBot, Google swings & hammock & a mini Google pool
Barry Schwartz on March 17, 2017 at 9:25 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google mini pool:
Source: Instagram
Google swings:
Source: Instagram
Google net hammock:
Source: Instagram
Google graffiti walls:
Source: Instagram
GoogleBot green for St. Patrick’s Day:
Source: Twitter
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.