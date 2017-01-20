Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
Search in Pics: Indoor lifeguard tower, tractor & wall art
Barry Schwartz on January 20, 2017 at 8:54 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Fabric team goes to Google:
Source: Twitter
Google indoor lifeguard tower:
Source: Twitter
Google Calvin & Hobbes Post-it wall art:
Source: Twitter
Google indoor tractor:
Source: Instagram
