Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Marissa Mayer’s Yahoo birthday, Bing soccer match & Google stylish offices
Barry Schwartz on June 9, 2017 at 9:37 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
On Marissa Mayer’s birthday, Yahoo decorated her office:
Source: Twitter
Bing soccer matches:
Source: Twitter
Fancy Google room:
Source: Instagram
Google pink hall:
Source: Instagram
Google tron-like cubicles:
Source: Instagram
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.