Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Mutt Cutts mobile, Google dog chair & Noogler hat shelf
Barry Schwartz on August 18, 2017 at 9:46 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Mutt Cutts mobile:
Source: Twitter
Noogler hat shelf:
Source: Instagram
Google dog chair:
Source: Instagram
Google swing chair:
Source: Instagram
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.