Search in Pics: Nooglers smiling, Google pizza making & charging docks
Barry Schwartz on September 1, 2017 at 8:53 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Nooglers, new Googlers, ready to work:
Source: Instagram
Google charging docks:
Source: Instagram
Googlers making pizza:
Source: Instagram
Seniors day at Google:
Source: Instagram
Funky Google hallway:
Source: Instagram
We're listening.
