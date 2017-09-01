In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Nooglers, new Googlers, ready to work:



Source: Instagram

Google charging docks:



Source: Instagram

Googlers making pizza:



Source: Instagram

Seniors day at Google:



Source: Instagram

Funky Google hallway:



Source: Instagram