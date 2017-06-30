In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Really big Google beach chair and beach ball:



Source: Instagram

Old fashion Google trailer:



Source: Instagram

Clean Google server room:



Source: Twitter

Google indoor tire swing:



Source: Instagram

Google Dance – the Tokyo version t-shirt:



Source: Twitter