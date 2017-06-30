Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Old Google trailer, Google Dance Tokyo shirt & really clean Google server room
Barry Schwartz on June 30, 2017 at 9:41 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Really big Google beach chair and beach ball:
Source: Instagram
Old fashion Google trailer:
Source: Instagram
Clean Google server room:
Source: Twitter
Google indoor tire swing:
Source: Instagram
Google Dance – the Tokyo version t-shirt:
Source: Twitter
