Search in Pics: Original Googlers, Google farm room & room taken over by flowers
Barry Schwartz on April 21, 2017 at 9:02 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google room taken over by flowers and leaves:
Source: Instagram
Google indoor farming:
Source: Instagram
Google crayon graph with index update:
Source: Twitter
Google pool table view:
Source: Instagram
The original Googlers:
Source: Google+
