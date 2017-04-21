Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Google room taken over by flowers and leaves:



Source: Instagram

Google indoor farming:



Source: Instagram

Google crayon graph with index update:



Source: Twitter

Google pool table view:



Source: Instagram

The original Googlers:



Source: Google+