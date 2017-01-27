Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
Search in Pics: Warrior helmet, Google auto rickshaw & colorful lockers
Barry Schwartz on January 27, 2017 at 9:32 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google warrior helmet:
Source: Instagram
Google lockers:
Source: Instagram
New Google Philippines Office:
Source: Twitter
Google auto rickshaw:
Source: Instagram
Google plush smartphone holders:
Source: Instagram
