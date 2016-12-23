Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: 2017 SEO, Google holidays & our top stories
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Improve your paid search & social through relationship marketing
Dec 23, 2016 by Jeff Baum
Contributor Jeff Baum explains how you can nurture your prospect through the entire buying journey using search ads and paid social.
- SEO in 2017: Mobile optimization as a competitive advantage
Dec 23, 2016 by Marcus Miller
Even many of the titans of the internet could do with a bit of optimization of their mobile sites. Contributor Marcus Miller offers a comprehensive view of how to ensure you’re making the most of the opportunity to forge ahead.
- Search Engine Land’s Top 10 News Stories Of 2016: Goodbye right-rail ads, goodbye visible PageRank & more
Dec 23, 2016 by Matt McGee
Our annual year-in-review coverage starts with a look at the most popular news stories we covered in 2016.
- ‘Tis the season! Google spreads cheer with its Holiday 2016 Day 1 doodle
Dec 23, 2016 by Amy Gesenhues
Google has created two versions of the doodle – one for the Northern Hemisphere and one for the Southern Hemisphere.
- Search in Pics: Google sock office, Google tea & Larry Page with Donald Trump
Dec 23, 2016 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google Gnomes: Source: Instagram Google office with socks on the wall: Source: Instagram Google bar: Source: […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- U.S. District Court judge orders Amazon to release customer data in connection to WEN Haircare lawsuit
- Cross-device ad tech: How to vet potential partners providing this critical stack element
- How your startup should be using Google AdWords
- Hey Santa, here’s our 2016 ‘Marketing Naughty & Nice’ list
- How analytics data should fuel creativity
- The social media war room as a mentality: 5 questions with MRM//McCann’s VP of social strategy
- Twitter overcharged video advertisers due to error in its Android app
- Amazon Alexa is now the voice agent for marketing analytics platform Datorama
Search News From Around The Web:
Link Building
- Google Again: There Is No Penalty For Not Linking Out, Search Engine Roundtable
Searching
SEO
- Google Says Similar New URLs Won’t Pick Up Old URLs Signals, Search Engine Roundtable
SEM / Paid Search
- 3 Tips For Keeping Your PPC Accounts Healthy, PPC Hero
- 6 Questions to Ask before Hiring a PPC Agency, semrush.com
Search Marketing
- Exchanging More Value with Contributors to Your Content and Community Efforts – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Video: Google Holocaust Denial, Featured Snippets, Bing Webmaster Tools & Search Console Updates, Search Engine Roundtable
