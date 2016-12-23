Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Improve your paid search & social through relationship marketing

Dec 23, 2016 by Jeff Baum Contributor Jeff Baum explains how you can nurture your prospect through the entire buying journey using search ads and paid social.

SEO in 2017: Mobile optimization as a competitive advantage

Dec 23, 2016 by Marcus Miller Even many of the titans of the internet could do with a bit of optimization of their mobile sites. Contributor Marcus Miller offers a comprehensive view of how to ensure you’re making the most of the opportunity to forge ahead.

Search Engine Land’s Top 10 News Stories Of 2016: Goodbye right-rail ads, goodbye visible PageRank & more

Dec 23, 2016 by Matt McGee Our annual year-in-review coverage starts with a look at the most popular news stories we covered in 2016.

‘Tis the season! Google spreads cheer with its Holiday 2016 Day 1 doodle

Dec 23, 2016 by Amy Gesenhues Google has created two versions of the doodle – one for the Northern Hemisphere and one for the Southern Hemisphere.