SearchCap: AdSense exploit, Google local links and UK boots fake Google company
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google advertisers blacklisted after exploiting AdSense, driving down CPCs
Aug 9, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
These ad buyers set irresponsible campaign parameters, which caused a decline in ad coverage and a drop in fill-rate.
- 3 customer insights gained by keyword research
Aug 10, 2017 by Stoney deGeyter
Keyword research isn’t dead, but it has changed over the years. Columnist Stoney deGeyter shares how keyword research can be used to gain insights into the needs and interests of your potential customers.
- UK local SEO firm Movette shut down by regulators for deceptive sales practices
Aug 10, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Firm falsely implied it was affiliated with Google and signed SMBs up to recurring annual contracts worth from $250 to more than $300.
- What are the risks for businesses that are getting fake reviews on Google?
Aug 10, 2017 by Joy Hawkins
Creating fake reviews might seem like a great way to boost your business’s local profile, but columnist Joy Hawkins warns that the consequences far outweigh the benefits. After all, you’re not just violating Google’s guidelines — you’re breaking the law.
- Google My Business lets business add quick URLs to reservations, online ordering & more
Aug 10, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Have a restaurant? Here are new ways to add quick links to your local results in Google for customers to place orders, reserve a table and more.
- 3 days of SEO and SEM tactics at the lowest rates. SMX East prices increase next week!
Aug 10, 2017 by Search Engine Land
Super early bird rates expire next week for SMX East, the East Coast’s largest search marketing conference. Attend for three days of actionable, cutting-edge search marketing tactics presented by experts that will leave your competition in the dust. Here’s what to expect October 24–26 in NYC: Actionable content: The agenda consists of 55+ expert-led sessions covering the latest in SEO and SEM topics — from […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Breaking down silos in e-commerce retail
- Amazon orders with 3rd-party sellers will soon be authorized for automatic returns
- 2017 growth hacks: Use affiliates to improve PPC reach
- iPhone 7 ad with The Rock pushes Apple to top of YouTube’s July leaderboard with 13M views
- Put your value proposition to the test
- Intercom releases what could be the first civilized bot
- Upgrade your email blasts with four simple tactics
- Facebook debuts Watch, its home for original shows
- 6 critical components of Facebook ad management
Search News From Around The Web:
