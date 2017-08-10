Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google advertisers blacklisted after exploiting AdSense, driving down CPCs

Aug 9, 2017 by Barry Schwartz These ad buyers set irresponsible campaign parameters, which caused a decline in ad coverage and a drop in fill-rate.

3 customer insights gained by keyword research

Aug 10, 2017 by Stoney deGeyter Keyword research isn’t dead, but it has changed over the years. Columnist Stoney deGeyter shares how keyword research can be used to gain insights into the needs and interests of your potential customers.

UK local SEO firm Movette shut down by regulators for deceptive sales practices

Aug 10, 2017 by Greg Sterling Firm falsely implied it was affiliated with Google and signed SMBs up to recurring annual contracts worth from $250 to more than $300.

What are the risks for businesses that are getting fake reviews on Google?

Aug 10, 2017 by Joy Hawkins Creating fake reviews might seem like a great way to boost your business’s local profile, but columnist Joy Hawkins warns that the consequences far outweigh the benefits. After all, you’re not just violating Google’s guidelines — you’re breaking the law.

Google My Business lets business add quick URLs to reservations, online ordering & more

Aug 10, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Have a restaurant? Here are new ways to add quick links to your local results in Google for customers to place orders, reserve a table and more.