SearchCap: Advanced analytics, fake listings on Google Maps & link building
Amy Gesenhues on April 11, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 5 hot trends in advanced analytics
Apr 11, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Marketing data is everywhere. With so many new consumer touchpoints – from chatbots, to in-store beacons and virtual assistants – the sheer variety and volume of data is exploding. Beyond your out-of-the box product dashboards, custom Excel spreadsheets, and basic data visualizations – are you really leveraging your data in meaningful ways?
- Patent 1 of 2: How Google learns to influence and control users
Apr 11, 2017 by Dave Davies
Columnist Dave Davies does a deep dive into a recently granted Google patent that describes how your data and context could be used to influence your future actions.
- Is Google really keeping fake listings off Google Maps?
Apr 11, 2017 by Joy Hawkins
A recent study released by Google claims that fewer than 0.5% of local searches lead to fake listings. But is this number misleading? Columnist and local search expert Joy Hawkins takes a deep dive.
- Link building: Preliminary research and analysis
Apr 11, 2017 by Andrew Dennis
Columnist Andrew Dennis outlines the research necessary to provide a solid foundation for your link-building strategy.
