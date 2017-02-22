Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: AdWords ad label, Google site search & local guidelines
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Official: Google’s green outlined ‘Ad’ label replacing solid green version
Feb 22, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The new label for search text ads is now rolling out globally.
- Updated Google My Business guidelines disallow virtual offices as service-area businesses
Feb 22, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Recently updated Google guidelines clarify how virtual offices are handled for Google My Business listings.
- Maile Ohye has left Google
Feb 22, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
The latest Google employee departure is Maile Ohye, someone the SEO community has grown to love over the years.
- Google to sunset Google Site Search by end of 2017
Feb 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google is telling their Site Search customers they have to find a new internal search engine service.
- Why UX is pivotal to the future of SEO
Feb 22, 2017 by David Freeman
As search engine algorithms become more sophisticated, many believe user signals will play a greater role in search rankings. Columnist David Freeman explains what this means for forward-looking SEO professionals.
- Has machine learning created a new model for SEO ranking?
Feb 22, 2017 by Larry Kim
When Google introduced RankBrain into its ranking algorithm, many wondered how that might impact SEO. Columnist Larry Kim theorizes that it has placed greater importance on user signals.
- 7 ways small retailers can compete with retail giants using Google Shopping
Feb 22, 2017 by Andreas Reiffen
Think you’re too small to benefit from Google Shopping campaigns? Think again! Columnist Andreas Reiffen has some advice for smaller retailers looking to improve their Product Listing Ads.
