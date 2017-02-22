Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Official: Google’s green outlined ‘Ad’ label replacing solid green version

Feb 22, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The new label for search text ads is now rolling out globally.

Updated Google My Business guidelines disallow virtual offices as service-area businesses

Feb 22, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Recently updated Google guidelines clarify how virtual offices are handled for Google My Business listings.

Maile Ohye has left Google

Feb 22, 2017 by Barry Schwartz The latest Google employee departure is Maile Ohye, someone the SEO community has grown to love over the years.

Google to sunset Google Site Search by end of 2017

Feb 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google is telling their Site Search customers they have to find a new internal search engine service.

Why UX is pivotal to the future of SEO

Feb 22, 2017 by David Freeman As search engine algorithms become more sophisticated, many believe user signals will play a greater role in search rankings. Columnist David Freeman explains what this means for forward-looking SEO professionals.

Has machine learning created a new model for SEO ranking?

Feb 22, 2017 by Larry Kim When Google introduced RankBrain into its ranking algorithm, many wondered how that might impact SEO. Columnist Larry Kim theorizes that it has placed greater importance on user signals.