SearchCap: AdWords AMP landing pages, Google & Apple tracking & SEO mistakes
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google rolling out support for AMP landing page in AdWords search campaigns globally
Sep 7, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
All advertisers will be able to point mobile search text ads to Accelerated Mobile Pages.
- Google responds to Apple’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention with AdWords tracking update
Sep 8, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
A new Google Analytics cookie is designed to keep ad tracking from Safari intact for AdWords campaigns.
- Don’t follow the leader: Avoid these 5 common e-commerce SEO mistakes
Sep 8, 2017 by Brian Weiss
We often look to industry leaders for inspiration, but columnist Brian Weiss notes that big e-commerce players are often making critical SEO mistakes that should not be emulated.
- Search in Pics: Google microphones, outdoor yoga & Google Play Android statue
Sep 8, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google microphones: Source: Instagram Google yoga outdoors in water: Source: Instagram Google nerf gun fight: Source: […]
- Personalization 2.0: Transform your marketing from segmentation to intent-driven personalization
Sep 8, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Consumer expectations about the digital shopping experience have never been higher. Today, consumers expect relevant, personalized content and offers that cater to their needs in any given moment. But what does it mean to personalize your marketing? Many marketers mistakenly think that personalization means segmentation. But personalization based on segmentation often provides the wrong experience […]
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
Local & Maps
- Google Local: What Happened on August 1st to Increase Views in Insights?, Mike Blumenthal
- How to Explore a City Like a Local Using Your Smartphone, New York Times
Link Building
- The 3 Easiest Link Building Tactics Any Website Can Use to Acquire Their First 50 Links – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
Searching
- AGoogleADay.com is back up!, SearchReSearch
- Google Fixes The Set A Reminder Feature In Search, Search Engine Roundtable
- The High Five: Hurricane Irma, DACA and the Pope—search trends from this week, Google Blog
- What Does Your Search History Say About You?, YouTube
SEO
- Ahrefs crawlers are now rendering web pages and executing JavaScript, ahrefs.com
- Google Quality Impact of Using NoIndex on Large Part of a Site, The SEM Post
- More Screen Shots Of The Google Search Console Beta & Indexed, Low Interest Filter, Search Engine Roundtable
- Nested Structured Data Can Influence Whether Google Shows Rich Snippets, The SEM Post
- The Rise of Augmented Reality and its Impact on SEO, cognitiveseo.com
SEM / Paid Search
Search Marketing
- The Art Of Client Communication, PPC Hero
- The Why and How of Accelerated Mobile Pages at Condé Nast, Accelerated Mobile Pages Project
- Trending Keywords and How Google Populates Results, SEM Rush
- Video: Google Search & Local Algorithm Updates, Search Console Beta, AMP Changes & More, Search Engine Roundtable
