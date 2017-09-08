Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google rolling out support for AMP landing page in AdWords search campaigns globally

Sep 7, 2017 by Ginny Marvin All advertisers will be able to point mobile search text ads to Accelerated Mobile Pages.

Google responds to Apple’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention with AdWords tracking update

Sep 8, 2017 by Ginny Marvin A new Google Analytics cookie is designed to keep ad tracking from Safari intact for AdWords campaigns.

Don’t follow the leader: Avoid these 5 common e-commerce SEO mistakes

Sep 8, 2017 by Brian Weiss We often look to industry leaders for inspiration, but columnist Brian Weiss notes that big e-commerce players are often making critical SEO mistakes that should not be emulated.

Search in Pics: Google microphones, outdoor yoga & Google Play Android statue

Sep 8, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google microphones: Source: Instagram Google yoga outdoors in water: Source: Instagram Google nerf gun fight: Source: […]