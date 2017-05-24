Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: AdWords dashboards, new Google hotel reviews & featured snippets report
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google confirms it’s rolling out new reviews format for hotels
May 24, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
It’s official, Google is rolling out the more graphical user interface for hotel reviews.
- AdWords gets Google Optimize & Google Surveys 360 integrations
May 23, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Advertisers will be able to create landing page tests down to the keyword level and deploy consumer surveys to remarketing lists.
- Spotted: AdWords reporting dashboards that can be scheduled & shared
May 24, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Create visual dashboards that can be emailed on a regular basis from AdWords Report Editor.
- Crafting a successful holistic search approach
May 24, 2017 by David Freeman
Columnist David Freeman believes that integrating paid and organic search into a single holistic search strategy can increase efficiency and help marketers make smarter, more data-driven decisions.
- New study on featured snippets within Google reveals growth & optimization techniques
May 24, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Study shows nearly 30% of the Google results have featured snippets.
- The consumer decision journey in the increasingly complex search retail marketplace
May 24, 2017 by Christi Olson
As e-commerce continues to grow, retail marketers will need to invest in digital marketing. Columnist Christi Olson makes the case that search can strengthen your online retail strategy at every stage of the buyer journey.
- MarTech is coming! MarTech is coming! To Boston Oct. 2-4
May 24, 2017 by Scott Brinker
Earlier this month, we wrapped up the West Coast edition of MarTech. The conference kicked off with the Stackies, an awards ceremony celebrating exceptional illustrations of marketing technology stacks from companies like Microsoft, Cisco and many more. I also unveiled the 2017 edition of the Marketing Technology Landscape, which now includes a whopping 5,381 solutions, up […]
- The silent revolution of search
May 24, 2017 by Sponsored Content: LiveRamp
Conventional wisdom within ad tech is that search is boring. In the display ecosystem, life is exciting: in the last decade alone, thousands of niche companies have emerged, nearly as many have folded, and major new technologies have come and gone. In contrast, search seems dull: it’s still the best-performing and highest-spending channel by far, […]
- New RLSA Strategies for Search Marketers
May 23, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Search advertising is quickly becoming personal – as mobile dominates desktop and keywords are only part of the equation. If you’re not using RLSAs – Remarketing Lists for Search Ads – you are missing out on a key opportunity to make highly targeted, personalized ads an important part of your paid search strategy. But like […]
SEM / Paid Search
