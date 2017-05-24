Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google confirms it’s rolling out new reviews format for hotels

May 24, 2017 by Barry Schwartz It’s official, Google is rolling out the more graphical user interface for hotel reviews.

AdWords gets Google Optimize & Google Surveys 360 integrations

May 23, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Advertisers will be able to create landing page tests down to the keyword level and deploy consumer surveys to remarketing lists.

Spotted: AdWords reporting dashboards that can be scheduled & shared

May 24, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Create visual dashboards that can be emailed on a regular basis from AdWords Report Editor.

Crafting a successful holistic search approach

May 24, 2017 by David Freeman Columnist David Freeman believes that integrating paid and organic search into a single holistic search strategy can increase efficiency and help marketers make smarter, more data-driven decisions.

New study on featured snippets within Google reveals growth & optimization techniques

May 24, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Study shows nearly 30% of the Google results have featured snippets.

The consumer decision journey in the increasingly complex search retail marketplace

May 24, 2017 by Christi Olson As e-commerce continues to grow, retail marketers will need to invest in digital marketing. Columnist Christi Olson makes the case that search can strengthen your online retail strategy at every stage of the buyer journey.

MarTech is coming! MarTech is coming! To Boston Oct. 2-4

The silent revolution of search

