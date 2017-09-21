Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: AdWords extensions for call-only ads, SEO 101 & Bing Ads updates
Amy Gesenhues on September 21, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 3 AdWords extensions now eligible for call-only ads
Sep 21, 2017 by Greg Finn
Account-level extensions will be eligible to display automatically with the ad type.
- 3 behavioral stats for retailers to supercharge your holiday strategy
Sep 21, 2017 by Andrew Waber
Columnist Andrew Waber takes a look at consumers’ retail search activity to give you insight into the keywords and product content that will give your brand a leg up during the holiday season.
- SEO 101: Which URL versions to add to Google Search Console
Sep 21, 2017 by Fili Wiese
Can you really afford to miss out on free technical data about your website’s performance in Google search results? Of course not! Contributor Fili Wiese explains how to set up your website in Google Search Console to make it work to your advantage.
- How long does it take to deindex low-quality or thin content published by accident? [case study]
Sep 21, 2017 by Glenn Gabe
Is mistakenly published content impacting your site’s SEO performance? Columnist Glenn Gabe shares a case study detailing how to fix this issue — and how long it may take to resolve once fixed.
- Bing Ads will automatically clean up legacy Content Network ad groups after Nov. 30
Sep 21, 2017 by Greg Finn
While Bing hasn’t been showing ads on the Content Network since June 30, they have allowed these ad groups to linger. This ends on December 1.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Anatomy of a Google search listing
- 3 reasons SEO is the account-based marketer’s secret weapon
- Messenger’s M assistant will suggest buying movie tickets through Fandango, sharing GIFs
- Display advertising: 3 ways to improve your campaign targeting
- Want to win more sales this holiday season? Don’t bet the farm on digital
- Facebook will target ads to people based on store visits, offline purchases, calls to businesses
- Pinterest’s interest-based ad-targeting options swell to more than 5,000
- Lytics becomes first customer data platform to add campaign coordination
- Facebook will add ‘more human review’ of ad-targeting options
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google and Facebook Tighten Grip on US Digital Ad Market – eMarketer, eMarketer
- Group Shot From The Google Dance Tokyo, Search Engine Roundtable
- What Google Wants With HTC’s Smartphone Business, Wall Street Journal
Link Building
- Competitive Link Analysis: How to Audit Your Competitors’ Link Presence, Search Engine Journal
- Social Media Marketing for Link Building: Top Tactics & Strategies, Search Engine Journal
Local & Maps
- A ride to remember on World Alzheimer’s Day, Google Maps
- Bing Maps Spatial Data Services (SDS) Toolkit for .NET, GitHub
Search Marketing
- How To Setup An Apple Search Ads Campaign, PPC Hero
- Tap into the Magic of Custom Combination Remarketing Lists, 3Q Digital
- The 5 Shortcuts You Need for Quick Keyword Research, Authority Labs
- Why Machine Learning Is Key to the Search Marketing of Tomorrow, Search Engine Journal
SEM / Paid Search
- 3 Ways to Utilize Google Analytics for Better AdWords Reporting, Clix Marketing PPC Blog
- AdWords Experiments: How to Avoid the Under-Reporting Risk, 3Q Digital
- How to Create More Actionable PPC Reports (That’ll Improve Your Landing Page Strategy, Too), Unbounce
- PPC Automation and The Great Attribution Myth, The AdStage Blog
- Restoration Hardware bid on 3,200 keywords, found 98% of its PPC sales came from just 22 brand terms, Econsultancy
SEO
- Ask the experts: Mobile SEO trends, challenges & strategy, Econsultancy
- Enterprise SEO Strategy: Why You Need One, Stone Temple
- Google Algorithms Don’t Look At Disavow Files, Search Engine Roundtable
- Smarter Content with SEO: Staying Ahead of Mobile & Desktop Shifts, Search Engine Journal
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.