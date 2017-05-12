Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

4 critical areas to consider when performing AdWords audits

May 12, 2017 by Matt Umbro AdWords audits are a great way to win business and check on the health of an account, but columnist Matt Umbro notes that there are some aspects of an audit that are easily overlooked or underexplored. Don’t make these mistakes!

Google is rolling out new keyword bidding suggestions in AdWords

May 12, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The new feature shows suggested bids for various page positions.

SEO vs. PPC: Pros, cons & an integrated approach

May 12, 2017 by Marcus Miller Not sure whether your business would benefit more from paid or organic search marketing efforts? Columnist Marcus Miller breaks them both down, providing insight into where they fit within your larger marketing plan.