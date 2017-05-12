Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: AdWords keyword bids suggest, SEO vs PPC & auditing
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 4 critical areas to consider when performing AdWords audits
May 12, 2017 by Matt Umbro
AdWords audits are a great way to win business and check on the health of an account, but columnist Matt Umbro notes that there are some aspects of an audit that are easily overlooked or underexplored. Don’t make these mistakes!
- Google is rolling out new keyword bidding suggestions in AdWords
May 12, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The new feature shows suggested bids for various page positions.
- SEO vs. PPC: Pros, cons & an integrated approach
May 12, 2017 by Marcus Miller
Not sure whether your business would benefit more from paid or organic search marketing efforts? Columnist Marcus Miller breaks them both down, providing insight into where they fit within your larger marketing plan.
- Search in Pics: Google tower viewer, metro train hallway & ceiling of balls
May 12, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google tower viewer: Source: Instagram YouTube balloon bike: Source: Instagram Google metro train hallway: Source: Instagram […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
Search News From Around The Web:
