SearchCap: AdWords optimization, SEO on Twitter & organic traffic
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Optimize your AdWords account with these hidden gems
Aug 7, 2017 by Pauline Jakober
Scanning your SEM accounts for ways to improve? Columnist Pauline Jakober believes that the slower summer months are the perfect time to work on optimizations you might not normally have time for.
- Twitter SEO: Ninja tricks for reputation repair
Aug 7, 2017 by Chris Silver Smith
If you’re looking to fix your personal reputation online, optimizing your Twitter account is an invaluable step. Columnist Chris Silver Smith shares SEO tips to help you increase the ranking of your Twitter profile.
- Low-hanging fruit: 5 fast & simple SEO tactics to harvest tons of organic traffic
Aug 7, 2017 by Jeremy Knauff
Do you want to get maximum results with minimal effort? Columnist Jeremy Knauff outlines five simple tactics that can lead to big SEO gains.
- Inside the new Google Search Console at SMX East
Aug 4, 2017 by Chris Sherman
Attend the AMA With Google Search session at SMX East to learn more about the new improvements to the Google Search Console.
Search Marketing
