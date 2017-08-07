Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Optimize your AdWords account with these hidden gems

Aug 7, 2017 by Pauline Jakober Scanning your SEM accounts for ways to improve? Columnist Pauline Jakober believes that the slower summer months are the perfect time to work on optimizations you might not normally have time for.

Twitter SEO: Ninja tricks for reputation repair

Aug 7, 2017 by Chris Silver Smith If you’re looking to fix your personal reputation online, optimizing your Twitter account is an invaluable step. Columnist Chris Silver Smith shares SEO tips to help you increase the ranking of your Twitter profile.

Low-hanging fruit: 5 fast & simple SEO tactics to harvest tons of organic traffic

Aug 7, 2017 by Jeremy Knauff Do you want to get maximum results with minimal effort? Columnist Jeremy Knauff outlines five simple tactics that can lead to big SEO gains.