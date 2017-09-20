Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

AdWords Editor update supports Shopping Showcase Ads

Sep 20, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Create and edit the newest Shopping ad format in Editor.

Looking at marketing automation platforms? We compare 14 vendors

Sep 20, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot Virtually every marketing automation platform provides three core capabilities: email marketing, website visitor tracking and a central marketing database. From there, vendors begin to differentiate by providing additional tools — which may be included in the base price or premium-priced — that offer advanced functionality. This MarTech Today buyer’s guide compares 14 leading B2B marketing […]

Anatomy of a Google search listing

Sep 20, 2017 by Stephan Spencer There’s no perfect method to snagging the top overall search result for every relevant query, but columnist Stephan Spencer believes that understanding each element of Google’s search listings can give you the best chance for success.

3 reasons SEO is the account-based marketer’s secret weapon

Sep 20, 2017 by Nate Dame A lot of B2B brands are discovering the powerful influence of account-based marketing (ABM) strategies, but is it enough? Columnist Nate Dame outlines why ABM needs SEO, and how they’re better together.

Account-level ad extensions now available in Bing Ads

Sep 20, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The update is currently rolling out globally.

Ahead of the holidays, Google Merchant Center sees substantial upgrades

Sep 20, 2017 by Greg Finn Tools to edit values, conform to specifications and list in multiple countries make modifying feeds easier than ever.