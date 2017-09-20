Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: AdWords second line, Bing ad extensions & Google AdWords Editor update
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- AdWords Editor update supports Shopping Showcase Ads
Sep 20, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Create and edit the newest Shopping ad format in Editor.
- Looking at marketing automation platforms? We compare 14 vendors
Sep 20, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Virtually every marketing automation platform provides three core capabilities: email marketing, website visitor tracking and a central marketing database. From there, vendors begin to differentiate by providing additional tools — which may be included in the base price or premium-priced — that offer advanced functionality. This MarTech Today buyer’s guide compares 14 leading B2B marketing […]
- Anatomy of a Google search listing
Sep 20, 2017 by Stephan Spencer
There’s no perfect method to snagging the top overall search result for every relevant query, but columnist Stephan Spencer believes that understanding each element of Google’s search listings can give you the best chance for success.
- 3 reasons SEO is the account-based marketer’s secret weapon
Sep 20, 2017 by Nate Dame
A lot of B2B brands are discovering the powerful influence of account-based marketing (ABM) strategies, but is it enough? Columnist Nate Dame outlines why ABM needs SEO, and how they’re better together.
- Account-level ad extensions now available in Bing Ads
Sep 20, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The update is currently rolling out globally.
- Ahead of the holidays, Google Merchant Center sees substantial upgrades
Sep 20, 2017 by Greg Finn
Tools to edit values, conform to specifications and list in multiple countries make modifying feeds easier than ever.
- Google kills test of second description in search ads
Sep 20, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The additional line of ad copy is no longer eligible to display.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- An integrated approach: From SEO to PPC and beyond
- Successful brands aren’t focusing on what’s now — they’re focusing on what’s next
- Why marketing convergence is non-negotiable in a post-mobile world
- Thinking about an SEO platform? We compare 13 leading vendors
- Body Shop and Urban Airship turn mobile wallets into brand and social engagement tool
- Microsoft is newest member of Coalition for Better Ads
- Snapchat adds 14 ‘Creative Partners’ to help brands produce Snap Ads, post-swipe experiences
- 3 behavioral stats for retailers to supercharge your holiday strategy
- Salesforce launches 3 new Einstein-powered enhancements for Sales Cloud
- RevJet launches a ‘creative operating system’ with point solutions as installable apps
- Marketing technology needs its own department & budget to be effective, says LogMeIn’s head of martech
- Report: Amazon readying launch of Alexa-powered smart glasses
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google Is Close to Buying HTC Assets to Bolster Hardware, Bloomberg
- Microsoft joins the Coalition For Better Ads, Bing Ads Blog
Local & Maps
- View the world through someone else’s lens in Google Earth, Google Blog
- Google Testing Indoor Maps In The Local Knowledge Panel, Search Engine Roundtable
Link Building
- Competitive Link Analysis: How to Audit Your Competitors’ Link Presence, Search Engine Journal
- Google: Value (or Not) of Doing Link Audits, The SEM Post
Searching
SEO
- Are we seeing a September Google Algorithm Update?, accuranker.com
- Continued Google Search Ranking Update Chatter, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says They Don’t Use Click Data Directly For Search Rankings, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google’s Ranking Signals Dynamically Change Based On Query & Context, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Write SEO Friendly Blog Posts – The Complete Checklist, cognitiveseo.com
- Voice search and snippets and rankings, oh my!, State of Digital
SEM / Paid Search
- How to Use Automation to Boost PPC Performance, Search Engine Journal
Search Marketing
- Boosting content offering with SEMrush, Branded3
- Chrome Extensions for the Digital Marketer, Hallam Internet
- Five Reasons To Use DoubleClick Search (Version 2), Periscopix.co.uk
- Google Says Most Chatbots Are Basic & Useless, Search Engine Roundtable
- Where should keywords sit in the editorial process?, SEM Rush
- Why Machine Learning Is Key to the Search Marketing of Tomorrow, Search Engine Journal
