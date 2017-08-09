Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

AdWords mobile extensions get major upgrades with tappable sitelinks & more visible content

Aug 9, 2017 by Greg Finn New changes to sitelink extensions will bring more usability to mobile, while also providing more real estate to the non-interactive extensions.

2017 growth hacks: Use affiliates to improve PPC reach

Aug 9, 2017 by Lori Weiman In this month’s installment of her series on SEM growth hacks, columnist Lori Weiman explains how advertisers can utilize their affiliates to dominate the SERPs and increase the bottom line.

Breaking down silos in e-commerce retail

Aug 9, 2017 by Andreas Reiffen Want to improve your e-commerce sales? Columnist Andreas Reiffen makes the case for data sharing across marketing channels to avoid lost revenue and wasted ad spend.