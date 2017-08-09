Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: AdWords sitelinks update, e-commerce silos & PPC reach
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- AdWords mobile extensions get major upgrades with tappable sitelinks & more visible content
Aug 9, 2017 by Greg Finn
New changes to sitelink extensions will bring more usability to mobile, while also providing more real estate to the non-interactive extensions.
- 2017 growth hacks: Use affiliates to improve PPC reach
Aug 9, 2017 by Lori Weiman
In this month’s installment of her series on SEM growth hacks, columnist Lori Weiman explains how advertisers can utilize their affiliates to dominate the SERPs and increase the bottom line.
- Breaking down silos in e-commerce retail
Aug 9, 2017 by Andreas Reiffen
Want to improve your e-commerce sales? Columnist Andreas Reiffen makes the case for data sharing across marketing channels to avoid lost revenue and wasted ad spend.
- Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP): IS faster better?
Aug 9, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Google has doubled down on Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), its open source initiative designed to improve web page speed and performance for mobile users. More than 2 billion AMP pages have been published from over 900,000 domains, and many online publishers report significant gains in both traffic and conversions as a result of AMP adoption. […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- 5 ways to balance technical & non-technical SEO
- Apple Search Ads: Still tapping after 6 months of testing
- The future of AI marketing applications in retail
- 3 ways to tap into AI to get more results
- Facebook bans advertisers, Pages that disguise links violating its rules
- Google’s new HR product is a game changer: Which industry is next?
- How to personalize content for locals
- Forrester report: Automation is taking over customer interaction
- Salesforce’s Social Studio can now see
- Demandbase boosts its B2B early warning system
- Google updating site category exclusion options for Google Display Network campaigns
- 3 forward-thinking marketing strategies to scale your startup
- Influencer marketing and ad tech collide: ‘It’s hard to make people programmatic’
- Snapchat’s Snapcodes decline in getting brands new followers, eclipsed by deep links
- Twitter SEO: Ninja tricks for reputation repair
- Martech enablement series : Part 1 — What is ‘martech enablement?’
- Demystifying AI: Understanding the human-machine relationship
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google village sparks new downtown San Jose property buying, Mercury News
- To clarify: I didn’t "leave SEO" (or the search industry), Matt McGee
- Why Aleyda Solis is Hotter than any other SEO specialist, HuffPost
Local & Maps
- Foursquare May Have Grown Up, But the Check-In Still Matters, Wired
- Google My Business Expands Optional URLS for Appointments, Reservations & Ordering Ahead, Mike Blumenthal
- Local SEO for Real Estate Websites: 10 Tips for Local SERPs Dominance, Search Engine Journal
Link Building
- Site Explorer Update, Majestic Blog
Searching
- Bing Featured Snippets Direct Answers Can Be Edited With Bing Distill, Search Engine Roundtable
- SearchResearch Challenge (8/9/17): Questions about the Yucatán? (#1000), SearchReSearch
- Your bookworm Assistant, Google Blog
SEO
- 5 Things You Need to Know About Social Media & SEO, tgdaily.com
- Basic Crawl Management for SEO, SEO Theory
- Dont worry about the double slash on Search Console, Indago Media
- Google Says User Agent Language Setting Is Bad, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Urges SEOs To Help JavaScript Coders, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Greenlane Agency Boosted Their Rankings in Just a Couple of Days, cognitiveseo.com
- Should URLs include a trailing slash for SEO?, Branded3
SEM / Paid Search
- 5 Tips To Creating Awesome Paid Social Media Campaigns, webpresence.tv
- 6 PPC A/B Testing Ideas to Achieve Massive ROI, Pole Position Mkg
- Accountstatuses now includes account-level issues in the Content API for Shopping, Google Ads Developer Blog
- How to do PPC if you run a small business: SEMrush solutions, SEM Rush
- The 2017 Guide to Google AdWords, PPC Hero
- The Big, Easy Guide to Keyword Research for Businesses, WordStream
Search Marketing
- How To Extend Your Ad Copy Into Converting Landing Pages, The AdStage Blog
- SEO vs. PPC: Which Should You Focus on First?, quicksprout.com
