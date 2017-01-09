Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: AdWords updates, Bing Ads Valentine’s Day trends & voice search
Amy Gesenhues on January 9, 2017 at 4:10 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- AdWords Managed Accounts can finally share negative keyword lists across accounts
Jan 9, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Create a single list of negative keywords that can be applied to campaigns within an MCC.
- Bing Ads shares Valentine’s Day CPC & CTR trends, including surprising mobile stats
Jan 9, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Mobile plays a significant role, accounting for nearly half of all Valentine’s Day-related searches on Bing.
- 5 B2B marketing tips to jump-start your 2017 results
Jan 9, 2017 by Jessica Cameron
Columnist Jessica Cameron provides B2B marketing tips for starting your new year off on the right foot.
- Essential voice search strategies for 2017
Jan 9, 2017 by Sherry Bonelli
Are you prepared for the rise in voice search? Columnist Sherry Bonelli discusses how voice search will impact local businesses.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Are your paid search ads making the right impression?
- Choosing an attribution model: When, not which
- Data privacy: Picking the lock on Pandora’s box
- The importance of local authenticity
- Facebook’s mid-roll video ads will be limited to 15 seconds
- Acxiom launches Audience Cloud for unified generation of audience segments and targeting
- [Podcast] Marketing Land Live #39: Holiday e-commerce recap, Amazon’s CES success & more
- The CMO-level audit for 2017: Preview
- The cure for content shock
- Final holiday figures: $92B in e-commerce, omnichannel retail had big share
- 10 things every performance marketer should know
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
Link Building
- Broken link building on a DA59, Branded3
Local & Maps
- Explore museums in a new way with Tango, The Google Blog
- Four key features to appreciate about Google Trips, Econsultancy
Search Marketing
Searching
- As Voice Search Changes the Game, Marketers Need Better Call Analytics, Search Engine Journal
- How Google Works – The Animated Infographic, Crazy Egg
- This Search Engine Reveals What Previous User Searched For, AdAge
SEM / Paid Search
- Reach New Audiences Through AdRoll Prospecting, PPC Hero
- Using Demographic Targeting in AdWords, Practical Ecommerce
- What every PPC professional should do to prepare for 2017, The AdStage Blog
SEO
- 10 Ways to Get Ready for Google’s Mobile Interstitials Penalty on January 10th, Search Engine Journal
- Blackhat SEO Leads to Hacked Sites and More, Ignite Visibility
- Google Showing Rich Cards In Over 10% Of Search Results Since After New Years, Search Engine Roundtable
- SEO Has a Younger Sibling: It’s On-Site Search, and It Deserves Attention, Moz
- The Most Important Google Search Rank Factors, MarketingProfs
- The Ultimate Local SEO Guide, MarketingProfs
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.