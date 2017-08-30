Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Alexa & Cortana, Google Assistant speakers & Google Maps parking
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Alexa and Cortana will soon work together, allowing each to access the other
Aug 30, 2017 by Greg Sterling
You’ll soon be able to ask Alexa to “open Cortana” and vice versa.
- Advanced budget management made easy with scripts
Aug 30, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys
Budgets can be a real pain point for PPC advertisers, especially when allocating that budget over multiple campaigns. Luckily, columnist Frederick Vallaeys has a few AdWords scripts that can help you manage your monthly budgets more effectively.
- Google Assistant coming to more speakers and home appliances from LG
Aug 30, 2017 by Greg Sterling
“Ok Google, start vacuuming.”
- Google says we don’t need no stinking location modifiers… or do we?
Aug 30, 2017 by Andrew Shotland
Google recently stated that users are beginning to drop location qualifiers when searching for local businesses. But is it time for local SEOs to stop focusing on these terms? Columnist Andrew Shotland discusses.
- Google Home partnership with Condé Nast’s Vogue offers new model for publishers
Aug 30, 2017 by Greg Sterling
It points the way toward a new form of “interactive audio” with provocative branding, content and commerce possibilities.
- Google Maps Android app adds ‘find parking’ feature to show you nearest parking garage
Aug 29, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Starting today, Google Maps users can tap the “find parking” button on the Android app to see a list of parking garages and lots in 25 US cities.
- Safeguard your Google Analytics data
Aug 30, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
The digital space has given marketers massive reach and capability. But with that power comes responsibility, along with an obligation to protect data that can be recognized as personally identifiable information (PII). Recurring audits and safeguards built into your technical layer are critical to ensuring that PII doesn’t pass into your Google Analytics. Read Cardinal […]
- Your account structure might be hurting performance. Here’s why (and how to fix it)
Aug 30, 2017 by Matt Lawson
Oversegmentation is often the enemy of automation. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson talks about how a fussy account structure can tank AdWords performance.
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google forced out New America’s Open Markets division. What’s next?, Washington Post
Local & Maps
Link Building
- Forbes, Entrepreneur & Inc Both Start Nofollowing External Links, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Spammers Hijack Abandoned URLs to Spread SEO Garbage Across the Internet, Gizmodo
SEO
- Going Beyond Google: Are Search Engines Ready for JavaScript Crawling & Indexation?, Moz
- 10 Features You Have To Try Out In SEMrush Position Tracking Tool, SEM Rush
- Google Says Using Noarchive Tag Does Not Hurt Your Google Rankings, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Search Console Data Now Up To Date, Search Engine Roundtable
SEM / Paid Search
- Back To School 2017 in Paid Search Advertising, AdGooroo
- Statements To Be Wary Of When Selling PPC, PPC Hero
- Surviving the Great Retail Apocalypse with Google Shopping, Search Engine Journal
- The Last Guide to Facebook Ad Account Structure You’ll Ever Need, WordStream
Search Marketing
- Introducing My Yoast: our brand new customer portal, Yoast
- What We Learned From Losing Clients, Seer Interactive
