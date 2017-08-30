Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Alexa and Cortana will soon work together, allowing each to access the other

Aug 30, 2017 by Greg Sterling You’ll soon be able to ask Alexa to “open Cortana” and vice versa.

Advanced budget management made easy with scripts

Aug 30, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys Budgets can be a real pain point for PPC advertisers, especially when allocating that budget over multiple campaigns. Luckily, columnist Frederick Vallaeys has a few AdWords scripts that can help you manage your monthly budgets more effectively.

Google Assistant coming to more speakers and home appliances from LG

Aug 30, 2017 by Greg Sterling “Ok Google, start vacuuming.”

Google says we don’t need no stinking location modifiers… or do we?

Aug 30, 2017 by Andrew Shotland Google recently stated that users are beginning to drop location qualifiers when searching for local businesses. But is it time for local SEOs to stop focusing on these terms? Columnist Andrew Shotland discusses.

Google Home partnership with Condé Nast’s Vogue offers new model for publishers

Aug 30, 2017 by Greg Sterling It points the way toward a new form of “interactive audio” with provocative branding, content and commerce possibilities.

Google Maps Android app adds ‘find parking’ feature to show you nearest parking garage

Aug 29, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Starting today, Google Maps users can tap the “find parking” button on the Android app to see a list of parking garages and lots in 25 US cities.

Safeguard your Google Analytics data

Aug 30, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot The digital space has given marketers massive reach and capability. But with that power comes responsibility, along with an obligation to protect data that can be recognized as personally identifiable information (PII). Recurring audits and safeguards built into your technical layer are critical to ensuring that PII doesn’t pass into your Google Analytics. Read Cardinal […]