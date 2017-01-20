Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Amit Singhal joins Uber, Google AMP carousels & more
Barry Schwartz on January 20, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Former Google search chief Amit Singhal joins Uber
Jan 20, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
Singhal will become a senior vice president of engineering, overseeing Uber’s Maps & Marketplace departments.
- Google AMP carousels are multiplying!
Jan 20, 2017 by Barb Palser
Columnist Barb Palser says the growing number of single-source AMP carousels in Google search sweetens the deal for AMP-enabled publishers.
- Search in Pics: Indoor lifeguard tower, tractor & wall art
Jan 20, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Fabric team goes to Google: Source: Twitter Google indoor lifeguard tower: Source: Twitter Google Calvin & […]
