Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: AMP data, agency relationships & hip hop Doodles
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Is your marketing organization ready for martech?
Aug 11, 2017 by Scott Brinker
Join me August 15 live for this exclusive webinar.
- Disclosure and transparency: The agency/client relationship twins
Aug 11, 2017 by Steve Cameron
Do your clients know what you’re doing with their accounts? Contributor Steve Cameron lays out why transparency is vital to building and maintaining trust with your clients.
- Google is bringing the funk with a doodle & digital turntable marking the birth of Hip Hop music
Aug 11, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
“Hip Hop was disruptive,” says YouTube’s head of music. “It shows that people in any situation have the ability to create something powerful and meaningful.”
- Breaking news: When AMP goes through the roof
Aug 11, 2017 by Barb Palser
Columnist Barb Palser says many big news stories are now consumed primarily in AMP format.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Natural language processing 101
- What are the risks for businesses that are getting fake reviews on Google?
- As Tile makes a long-term B2B play, its CMO says he’s right where he loves to be
- Personable is profitable: A case to rethink your content marketing strategy
- Does branded content drive brand lift? New research takes an in-depth look
- How soft calls to action will save your B2B campaigns
- D&B CMO Rishi Dave recounts how his company looked into the mirror to find the customer
- Facebook tests targeting ads to people who visited brands’ brick-and-mortar stores
Search News From Around The Web:
Link Building
Searching
SEO
- 10 Tips to Make Your PDFs SEO Friendly, Search Engine Journal
- Ask Yoast case study: SEO for a quality brand, Yoast
- Google Search Console Sent New Verification Emails To Some Webmaster By Accident, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Still Ignores Last-Modified Meta Tag, The SEM Post
- Google Won’t Disclose Number Of Search Quality Algorithms They Use, Search Engine Roundtable
- GoogleBot Generally Doesn’t Pass A Referrer; Directly Hits URLs, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Google Handles Canonical Pages With Noindex, Search Engine Roundtable
- Why Featured Snippets Can Rocket You to the Top in SEO – Here’s Why 133, Stone Temple
SEM / Paid Search
- A PPC Account Manager’s Checklist, PPC Hero
- Stamp Your PPC Ad Copy – Improve CTR the Old-Fashioned Way, Portent
Search Marketing
- Video: Google Algorithms Count, Search Console Bug, SEO, AdSense & AdWords Exploit & More, Search Engine Roundtable
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.