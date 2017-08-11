Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Is your marketing organization ready for martech?

Aug 11, 2017 by Scott Brinker Join me August 15 live for this exclusive webinar.

Disclosure and transparency: The agency/client relationship twins

Aug 11, 2017 by Steve Cameron Do your clients know what you’re doing with their accounts? Contributor Steve Cameron lays out why transparency is vital to building and maintaining trust with your clients.

Google is bringing the funk with a doodle & digital turntable marking the birth of Hip Hop music

Aug 11, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues “Hip Hop was disruptive,” says YouTube’s head of music. “It shows that people in any situation have the ability to create something powerful and meaningful.”