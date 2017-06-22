Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: AMP e-commerce, SEO audits & content consumption
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Why one e-commerce company is going all-in on AMP (Hint: conversions)
Jun 22, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
With significant conversion lifts over responsive design, Event Ticket Center has been pushing the AMP envelope.
- 5 must-do technical SEO audit items in 2017
Jun 22, 2017 by Aleyda Solis
As the search world evolves, so must your technical SEO audits. Columnist Aleyda Solis discusses some new items to add to your audits in order to stay current.
- Early performance results from Google’s update to close variants
Jun 22, 2017 by Andy Taylor
What impact has Google’s latest update to close variants had on paid search performance? Columnist Andy Taylor reviews the data.
- Oskar Fischinger Google doodle honoring the filmmaker & visual artist doubles as musical instrument
Jun 22, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
To mark what would have been Fischinger’s 117th birthday, Google has designed a digital instrument that lets users create musical compositions.
- Survey: 43% of marketers say 75% of their content isn’t being consumed
Jun 22, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Enterprise survey shows big gap between awareness and execution.
- The State of Digital Advertising 2017
Jun 21, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Marin Software interviewed top digital marketing managers around the world to discover the trends, opportunities, and challenges they face in 2017. Download the report to learn the current state of the industry, plus expert tips and recommendations for success. Highlights include: Marketers’ top priorities for 2017. The ROI potential of different mobile strategies. The main […]
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Gary Illyes From Google Doesn’t Have Access To Apply Manual Actions To Your Site, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google to push for law enforcement to have more access to overseas data, Reuters
Local & Maps
- Google Maps adds indigenous lands in Canada after long omission, The Guardian
- Landslide and Tsunami in Greenland, Google Earth Blog
Searching
- "You want to do what??" A commencement address for the I-school at the University of Maryland (2017), SearchReSearch
SEO
- A Complete Local SEO Checklist, Search Engine Journal
- Bad SEO Advice You Should Still Avoid, SEO Theory
- Google May Skip URLs That Repeat Same Path Many Times, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says Checkmark Characters In Titles Looks Spammy ✓, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says Yes, Use Breadcrumb Navigation Links On Your Site, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Search Console and structured data, Yoast
- Have your keyword rankings really increased? How to track volatility, Branded3
- Site Structure and SEO: 5 Ways to Create an SEO-friendly Site Structure, 99signals.com
SEM / Paid Search
- 5 Essential Tips for Improving B2B PPC Lead Generation, KoMarketing
- How to Use Historical Quality Score Data for Better Ads, Search Engine Journal
- PPC For Hotels: How To Counter OTAs (Online Travel Agents), State of Digital
- Use Historical AdWords Data To Create Your Own Bid Simulator, PPC Hero
