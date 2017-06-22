Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Why one e-commerce company is going all-in on AMP (Hint: conversions)

Jun 22, 2017 by Ginny Marvin With significant conversion lifts over responsive design, Event Ticket Center has been pushing the AMP envelope.

5 must-do technical SEO audit items in 2017

Jun 22, 2017 by Aleyda Solis As the search world evolves, so must your technical SEO audits. Columnist Aleyda Solis discusses some new items to add to your audits in order to stay current.

Early performance results from Google’s update to close variants

Jun 22, 2017 by Andy Taylor What impact has Google’s latest update to close variants had on paid search performance? Columnist Andy Taylor reviews the data.

Oskar Fischinger Google doodle honoring the filmmaker & visual artist doubles as musical instrument

Jun 22, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues To mark what would have been Fischinger’s 117th birthday, Google has designed a digital instrument that lets users create musical compositions.

Survey: 43% of marketers say 75% of their content isn’t being consumed

Jun 22, 2017 by Greg Sterling Enterprise survey shows big gap between awareness and execution.