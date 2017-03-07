Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Flickr’s new ‘similarity search’ feature makes it easier to find visually similar photos

Mar 7, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Flickr says its new search option uses advanced technology to surface similar photos without much work on the user’s end.

Finding the right content management system

Mar 7, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot Selecting the right content management system (CMS) is a critical part of creating your business website. From basic capabilities for adding and editing content to more robust role and workflow management to support your internal processes, understanding and selecting a CMS that works for your end user and your organization is a vital part of […]

3 free AdWords testing tools to adopt today

Mar 7, 2017 by Todd Saunders Columnist Todd Saunders discusses the importance of data-fueled decision-making with regard to ad copy and suggests a few tools to help you test and optimize your search ads.

Why you need to get back to SEO basics

Mar 7, 2017 by Ryan Shelley You can be well-versed on all the latest SEO trends, but columnist Ryan Shelley notes that you need to get the fundamentals down first.

AMP — Accelerated Mobile Pages — rolling out to 1 billion more people in Asia

Mar 7, 2017 by Greg Sterling Baidu, Sogou and Yahoo Japan are adopting the mobile framework.

Machine learning is marketing’s future

Mar 7, 2017 by Sponsored Content: Act-On When you hear “artificial intelligence” or “machine learning,” what comes to mind? A complicated technology that demands deep domain experience or a degree to use? This was once the way technology worked; only a select few had access. But innovation has a funny way of changing things. What might seem out of reach today can […]