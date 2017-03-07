Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: AMP expands, Flickr similar search & Google AdWords conversions
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Flickr’s new ‘similarity search’ feature makes it easier to find visually similar photos
Mar 7, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Flickr says its new search option uses advanced technology to surface similar photos without much work on the user’s end.
- Finding the right content management system
Mar 7, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Selecting the right content management system (CMS) is a critical part of creating your business website. From basic capabilities for adding and editing content to more robust role and workflow management to support your internal processes, understanding and selecting a CMS that works for your end user and your organization is a vital part of […]
- 3 free AdWords testing tools to adopt today
Mar 7, 2017 by Todd Saunders
Columnist Todd Saunders discusses the importance of data-fueled decision-making with regard to ad copy and suggests a few tools to help you test and optimize your search ads.
- Why you need to get back to SEO basics
Mar 7, 2017 by Ryan Shelley
You can be well-versed on all the latest SEO trends, but columnist Ryan Shelley notes that you need to get the fundamentals down first.
- AMP — Accelerated Mobile Pages — rolling out to 1 billion more people in Asia
Mar 7, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Baidu, Sogou and Yahoo Japan are adopting the mobile framework.
- Machine learning is marketing’s future
Mar 7, 2017 by Sponsored Content: Act-On
When you hear “artificial intelligence” or “machine learning,” what comes to mind? A complicated technology that demands deep domain experience or a degree to use? This was once the way technology worked; only a select few had access. But innovation has a funny way of changing things. What might seem out of reach today can […]
- Google is shrinking AdWords’ view-through conversion window default
Mar 6, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The conversion window will default to one day at the end of March.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Google AdWords’ view-through conversion window will soon default to 1 day
- Google rolls out free Data Studio globally, improves filters & other features
- The business case to merge sales & marketing ops
- How to use Google Tag Manager to show your clients results
- Chatbots: Hype or the real deal?
- Driving local marketing change with Uber, Lyft and self-driving cars
- Break through 5 common barriers to contextual marketing and connected experiences
- Pinterest’s updated browser extension turns off-Pinterest images into search queries
- What do employee reviews really say about your agency?
- Why search will save TV
- Twitter will offer viewership stats for Moments makers
- Facebook to phase out Atlas brand, shift tools & clients to Facebook’s products
- What’s a blockchain? And how could it change marketing & advertising?
- Machine learning is marketing’s future
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google App Indexing Support Forum Moved To Stack Overflow, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google foe takes Android complaint to regulators, Reuters
- The Moz 2016 Annual Report, Moz
Local & Maps
- “Near Me” – The Rise Of Location Based Searches, periscopix.co.uk
- Sinking California and UAVSAR Data, Google Earth Blog
Link Building
- Deconstructing Linkbait: How to Create Content That Attracts Backlinks, ahrefs.com
- Link Reclamation: The Positive Rankings Technique That No One is Talking About, redcanoemedia.com
Searching
- Higher quality neural translations for a bunch more languages, blog.google
- Baidu apologises for outage in its China search service, South China Morning Post
- Google Testing New Recipe Search Results User Interface, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- Google’s Related Questions Patent or ‘People Also Ask’ Questions, SEO By The Sea
- SEO & CRO: How to Convert the SEO Traffic #SEMrushchat, SEM Rush
- 20+ Benchmarks for Measuring B2B SEO Performance, KoMarketing
- Ask Yoast: redirecting your site to non-www and HTTPS, Yoast
- Google Drops Featured Snippets Over Typos?, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Wants To Know Why You Use The Site: Search Operator, Search Engine Roundtable
- You Block Google & Delist Your Web Site In Google By Accident? Many Have Done So Too., Search Engine Roundtable
SEM / Paid Search
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.