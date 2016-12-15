Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

AMP results now showing in Google Image Search

Dec 15, 2016 by Barry Schwartz AMP is now showing up in the mobile Google Image search results.

Retailers testing Google Maps mobile Promoted Places ads include MAC Cosmetics, Starbucks, Walgreens

Dec 15, 2016 by Ginny Marvin The promoted pins in Google Maps are being tested on Android devices.

What the heck is machine learning, and why should I care?

Dec 15, 2016 by Dave Davies Understanding the impact of machine learning will be crucial to adjusting our search marketing strategies — but probably not in the way you think. Columnist Dave Davies explains.