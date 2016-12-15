Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: AMP images, Google Maps promoted places & machine learning
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- AMP results now showing in Google Image Search
Dec 15, 2016 by Barry Schwartz
AMP is now showing up in the mobile Google Image search results.
- Retailers testing Google Maps mobile Promoted Places ads include MAC Cosmetics, Starbucks, Walgreens
Dec 15, 2016 by Ginny Marvin
The promoted pins in Google Maps are being tested on Android devices.
- What the heck is machine learning, and why should I care?
Dec 15, 2016 by Dave Davies
Understanding the impact of machine learning will be crucial to adjusting our search marketing strategies — but probably not in the way you think. Columnist Dave Davies explains.
- Finally going mobile-friendly, but on a collision course with Google’s mobile-first index [Case Study]
Dec 15, 2016 by Glenn Gabe
Google’s index has been shifting toward ‘mobile-first,’ making mobile pages the default pages for ranking purposes. Columnist Glenn Gabe uses a case study to illustrate some of the issues this might pose for site owners.
