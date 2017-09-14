Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

AMP links at large: What’s a publisher to do?

Sep 14, 2017 by Barb Palser If you’re a publisher that’s implemented Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), you’ve likely seen views on those pages coming from some unexpected sources. Contributor Barb Palser explains how AMP links get shared from a variety of platforms.

The limitations of Google AdWords demographic targeting

Sep 14, 2017 by Andy Taylor Proper demographic targeting can improve your search ads’ performance. Unfortunately, as columnist Andy Taylor points out, Google doesn’t always make demographic targeting easy.

Report: Google beats Amazon for product-search reach, but rival sees greater loyalty

Sep 14, 2017 by Greg Sterling 56% of US, UK, German and French shoppers use Amazon as a starting point.